The Children’s Nature Retreat
The Children’s Nature Retreat welcomes visitors of all ages, allowing everyone to enjoy and explore the beautiful and tranquil surroundings at their leisure.
This magical and serene ranch-style retreat, with its 20-acres of terrain, is a safe haven to over 120 domesticated livestock and exotic animals from around the world.
The retreat is specifically designed to help children develop a sense of wonder for nature and its inhabitants through unstructured exploration and learning.
Fun and educational `interactive encounters’ are available for everyone to learn and foster an appreciation for animals, nature, sustainable farming and the ecosystem.
The Retreat
The Children’s Nature Retreat is located on 20 acres of stunning terrain approximately 40 minutes outside San Diego.
Animals
We strongly believe in the ethical treatment of animals and we are extremely passionate about the well-being of our furry friends!
Nature
The retreat is specifically designed to help children develop a sense of wonder for nature and its inhabitants.
Wellness Center
Our luxury, private oasis overlooking the Retreat offers deluxe packages that will suit your next seminar or exclusive event.
“I just wanted to thank you for the great time that Laina had meeting you and visiting your nature retreat last Friday. I think it really was the first time that Laina smiled and even giggled at a zoo or wild animal park. We have visited many parks and most of the time the animals are so hidden or there are usually children standing in front of her wheelchair to even see anything. She actually got to see the animals this time and smiled when they started to walk up to the fence!
Thank you so much for that experience! It made me so happy to see her smile. I am sure her caregiver and/or I will make sure Laina comes to visit once a month.”
-Sandy R.
ACRES OF TERRAIN
APPRECIATED ANIMALS
FIELD TRIP PARTICIPANTS
HAPPY GUESTS
Our Vision
In our increasingly digital-dependent and urbanized world, we are loosing touch with nature.
With this in mind, we believe the Children’s Nature Retreat offers a rich connection to the earth, its plants and animals.
We allow guests to step away from their fast pace life, reduce stress levels and find their balance in nature.
Our Blog
Help Feed and Care for Our Animals
Help Feed and Care for Our Animals [...]
Annual Gala – Safari 2020
9 t h A n n u a l [...]
Error: API requests are being delayed. New posts will not be retrieved.
There may be an issue with the Instagram access token that you are using. Your server might also be unable to connect to Instagram at this time.
Error: API requests are being delayed for this account. New posts will not be retrieved.
There may be an issue with the Instagram Access Token that you are using. Your server might also be unable to connect to Instagram at this time.
Error: No posts found.
Make sure this account has posts available on instagram.com.
“My family and I loved it! Our favorite was Burkina. She was so sweet and followed us around from her enclosure. Also, we met the owner Agnes. She was super nice and chatted with us about the animals.”
“The children’s nature retreat-is not just for children. it is a magical place where one is reminded how powerful nature is-the animals and the park like setting restore a sense of awe and wonder to all of its visitors-including the grown ups.”
“This was a very fun getaway! Close to home yet far enough you feel out of the city. The grounds are maintained very well and all of the staff are very friendly l. I can’t wait to go back.”
Sponsors and Partners
Children’s Nature Retreat Foundation would like to thank our sponsors and partners!
Discover The Retreat
Now open. Make your reservations today.