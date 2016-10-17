5178 Japatul Spur Alpine, CA 91901 | (619) 320-4942|info@childrensnatureretreat.org
The Children's Nature Retreat is located on 20 acres of stunning terrain approximately 40 minutes outside San Diego.

We strongly believe in the ethical treatment of animals and we are extremely passionate about the well-being of our furry friends!

The retreat is specifically designed to help children develop a sense of wonder for nature and its inhabitants.

Wellness Center

Our luxury, private oasis overlooking the Retreat offers deluxe packages that will suit your next seminar or exclusive event.

“I just wanted to thank you for the great time that Laina had meeting you and visiting your nature retreat last Friday.  I think it really was the first time that Laina smiled and even giggled at a zoo or wild animal park.  We have visited many parks and most of the time the animals are so hidden or there are usually children standing in front of her wheelchair to even see anything.  She actually got to see the animals this time and smiled when they started to walk up to the fence!

Thank you so much for that experience!  It made me so happy to see her smile.   I am sure her caregiver and/or I will make sure Laina comes to visit once a month.”

-Sandy R.

20

ACRES OF TERRAIN

140+

APPRECIATED ANIMALS

3,800+

FIELD TRIP PARTICIPANTS

11,000+

HAPPY GUESTS

Our Vision

In our increasingly digital-dependent and urbanized world, we are loosing touch with nature.

With this in mind, we believe the Children’s Nature Retreat offers a rich connection to the earth, its plants and animals.

We allow guests to step away from their fast pace life, reduce stress levels and find their balance in nature.

“My family and I loved it! Our favorite was Burkina. She was so sweet and followed us around from her enclosure. Also, we met the owner Agnes. She was super nice and chatted with us about the animals.”
Cindy U., El Cajon, CA
“The children’s nature retreat-is not just for children. it is a magical place where one is reminded how powerful nature is-the animals and the park like setting restore a sense of awe and wonder to all of its visitors-including the grown ups.”
Eileen L., San Diego, CA
“This was a very fun getaway! Close to home yet far enough you feel out of the city. The grounds are maintained very well and all of the staff are very friendly l. I can’t wait to go back.”
Amber N., Tucson, AZ

Sponsors and Partners

Children’s Nature Retreat Foundation would like to thank our sponsors and partners!

Now open. Make your reservations today.

The Children’s Nature Retreat is located on 20-acres
about a 40 minutes east of San Diego.
Hours of Operation: 10am - 5pm
Closed Mondays though Wednesday
We are open for field trips during those days.
Closed Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day.

Directions from I-8 East:

-Take the Alpine/Tavern Road exit
-Turn right on Tavern Road
-After about 9 miles, turn left onto Japatul Spur
-The retreat entrance will be on the left after approximately 1/4 mile
